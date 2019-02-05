close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
February 5, 2019

Sarfraz Ahmed likely to be named Pakistan captain till World Cup 2019

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 05, 2019

KARACHI: Sarfraz Ahmed is said to have met with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani today (Tuesday).

According to Geo News,  Ahmed is  also expected to be named Pakistan captain till  World Cup 2019.

The TV channel reported that Ehsman Mani and Sarfraz Ahmed are also expected to address a joint press conference later in the day.

Last week, former skipper Wasim Akram had  strongly supported Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan till the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Wasim Akram said that Sarfraz had received punishment over his racist comments.

"We highlighted Sarfraz's mistake all over the world. The social media raised the issue from time to time. There are a few people who are happy over the ban," he said.



