Watch: Polio worker trudges through heavy snow to vaccinate children

PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Atta shared another video of a brave health worker who can be seen trudging through waist-deep snow in Swat to vaccinate children.



Taking to Twitter, Atta said that this was in continuation of Irfanullah’s video which went viral on social media last week, winning hearts of millions of people.

Irfanullah and his team were invited to Prime Minister House two days later.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Atta wrote: “Irfanullah (Polio Worker from Swat) shared this video with me, this is a continuation of the popular video in which IrfanUllah's friend Mumtaz Ali can be seen reaching a snow bound house in Bahrain to vaccinate children.”