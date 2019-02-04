Modi trolled over Dal Lake tour in Occupied Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being trolled heavily on social media over his Dal Lake tour in Occupied Kashmir on Sunday.



The video shared on internet showed the Indian PM waving as there were a large number of people waiting to see him during his boat ride of famous lake in Srinagar.

Modi was in Kahsmir on Sunday on a day-long visit to the territory which witnessed worst crackdown in the past few months by the Indian security forces. The whole valley was shut in protest on strike called by the Kashmiri leadership.

Former Chief Minister of IoK Omar Abdullah tweeted: "This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake."

Another Twitter user @PandithMP commented: “Modi waiving to mountains and dal lake waters”.



