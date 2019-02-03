Sidharth Malhotra opens up about breakup with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has finally opened up about his relationship with former ladylove Alia Bhatt now that she is walking on sunshine with her new beau Ranbir Kapoor.



During his interview on the famed talk show Koffee with Karan, the Student of the Year star spilled the beans on his breakup with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt saying the two are still on good terms.

"We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history", he revealed.

Furthermore, the actor goes on to state: "There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."