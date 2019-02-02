Netflix reveals who Joe from 'You' will be stalking in season 2

The buzz and mystery that creeped into screens of Netflix fans with the first season of stalker thriller You will be continuing for a second season much to fans’ delight as the new female lead has now been named.

Netflix announced on Friday the new female lead of You as its prepping up to return for a second season and its someone who knows thrill and mystery all too well –Victoria Pedretti from The Haunting of Hill House.

The actor’s announcement came as a surprise to the audience as the first season came to a wrap with a cliffhanger following the return of Joe Goldberg’s ex-girlfriend Candace.

Reports have revealed that Penn Badgley’s character of Joe may be getting a hard time exhibiting his stalker characteristics as the new lead, unlike Beck, is not big on social media which will make it hard for him to prowl.