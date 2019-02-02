close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
Sports

AFP
February 2, 2019

Rugby sevens: French women stop in quarter of the 3rd stage of the world circuit

Sports

AFP
Sat, Feb 02, 2019

The French women's rugby sevens team failed to beat Australia in Sydney, losing 21-17 to the Olympic champions on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the third stage of the world circuit.

The Blue will have to beat Spain Saturday night to play 5th place Sunday morning.

Australia will face for a place in the final the surprise guest of the last four, Ireland, who dominated Spain 22-7. The other semifinal will pit New Zealand against the United States.

Results of the quarterfinals Saturday:

New Zealand - Canada 17-7

Russia - United States 5-7

Ireland - Spain 22-7

Australia - France 21-17

Program Sunday (french time)

(07h20) Match for 7th place

(07:42) Match for 5th place

(08h04) Third place match

(08h31) Final

