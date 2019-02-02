Rugby sevens: French women stop in quarter of the 3rd stage of the world circuit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The French women's rugby sevens team failed to beat Australia in Sydney, losing 21-17 to the Olympic champions on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the third stage of the world circuit.
The Blue will have to beat Spain Saturday night to play 5th place Sunday morning.
Australia will face for a place in the final the surprise guest of the last four, Ireland, who dominated Spain 22-7. The other semifinal will pit New Zealand against the United States.
Results of the quarterfinals Saturday:
New Zealand - Canada 17-7
Russia - United States 5-7
Ireland - Spain 22-7
Australia - France 21-17
Program Sunday (french time)
(07h20) Match for 7th place
(07:42) Match for 5th place
(08h04) Third place match
(08h31) Final
