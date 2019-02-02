Rugby sevens: French women stop in quarter of the 3rd stage of the world circuit

The French women's rugby sevens team failed to beat Australia in Sydney, losing 21-17 to the Olympic champions on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the third stage of the world circuit.

The Blue will have to beat Spain Saturday night to play 5th place Sunday morning.

Australia will face for a place in the final the surprise guest of the last four, Ireland, who dominated Spain 22-7. The other semifinal will pit New Zealand against the United States.

Results of the quarterfinals Saturday:

New Zealand - Canada 17-7

Russia - United States 5-7

Ireland - Spain 22-7

Australia - France 21-17

Program Sunday (french time)

(07h20) Match for 7th place

(07:42) Match for 5th place

(08h04) Third place match

(08h31) Final