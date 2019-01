Pakistan Weather Forecast: Thursday 31 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan, divisions, while at isolated places in Mirpurkhas division.

Moderate to Heavyfalls are also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tuesday Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, D.G.Khan divisions and Islamabad.

Wednesday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:



Skardu -19°C, Astore -16°C, Bagrote, Kalam, Gupis -12°C, Hunza -06°C, Parachinar -05°C, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Drosh, Rawalakot -03°C, Mirkhani, Kakul -02°C, Gilgit, Kamra, Chitral, Bunji -01°C.