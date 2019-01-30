India issues notice to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for allegedly smuggling foreign currency

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have issued a notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for allegedly smuggling illegal foreign currency.



The notice was issued by Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The 'Afreen Afreen' singer has been accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency through India for three years.

According to Indian media, Khan had allegedly got Rs 2.42 crore through illegal means of which he reportedly smuggled Rs 1.6 crore.

The report further says Indian authorities have also grilled Rahat Fateh for smuggling money.

If the authorities were not convinced by Khan’s response, he would be fined 300 per cent of the amount smuggled.

The report further says if the singer fails to pay the fine, a lookout notice will be served to him and there would be a ban on him to perform shows in India.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has lended his voice to quite a few popular Hindi songs which include Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Sajda (My Name Is Khan), Teri Meri (Bodyguard) and Jag Jhoomeya (Sultan).