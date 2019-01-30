Hema Malini given green signal by BJP to run for polls again

Veteran Indian actress Hema Malini on Tuesday said she has been given the "green signal by higher-ups" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to run for polls from Indian city Mathura again.



The BJP MP was elected to Lok Sabha from Mathura in 2014.

Hema also vowed to the people of her constituency to bring "modernisation" of the Mathura Junction railway station.

While attending the inauguration of various projects at the Mathura Junction, Hema told reporters: “The railway officials are doing a wonderful job on (modernisation) of the station."

On whether she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura again, she said, “I have been given the green signal by higher-ups in the party and have started work on these lines.”

The actress-politician also requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to initiate a train from Mathura to Lucknow.

“I would request Railway Minister Piyush Goel for introduction of a train between Mathura and Lucknow for the benefit of pilgrims coming from eastern Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Ranjan Yadav, DRM, Agra said that the modernisation of Mathura Junction is to incur a cost of Rs 20 crore.

While, facilities like escalators, two lifts, foot-over bridge at Baad station, solar system, renovation of waiting rooms, widening of entry incurred a cost of 8 crores so far, he said.