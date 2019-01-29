Pakistan to print new pictorial health warning on cigarette packs, outers

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has issued a Notification to print new Pictorial Health Warning (PHW) on cigarette packs and outers.

The size of new warning has been increased from 50% to 60%.

The PHW will be printed on both sides of cigarette packs and outers, manufactured in the country and imported to Pakistan. The warning will be implemented from 1st June, 2019.

The new warning depicts the disease “Gangrene”, caused by smoking. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that Ministry of NHSRC is committed to reduce prevalence of tobacco use in the country.

As a signatory to Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), Pakistan will fulfill its international commitments by taking demand and supply reduction measures.

The new warning will be effective at communicating risk and motivating behavioural changes, such as quitting or reducing cigarette consumption. Tobacco use is a cause of death of around 160,100 Pakistanis every year.

About 24 million adults currently use tobacco in any form in Pakistan.

The youth of Pakistan are being targeted by the tobacco industry so that “replacement smokers” could be recruited.

Tobacco Control Cell of the Ministry is taking demand and supply reduction measures to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use in the country.

In this regard, the Cell banned sale of loose cigarettes sticks, banned import of tobacco and non-tobacco sheesha and related substances, banned tobacco advertisement in print, electronic and outdoor media, banned cigarette packs having less than 20 cigarettes, illegalized designated smoking areas / smoking rooms, declared public places 100% smoke-free, raised awareness among masses, and built capacity of authorized persons to support enforcement.

