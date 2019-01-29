WATCH: How FaceTime bug lets people eavesdrop on your iPhone

A video is making the rounds on Twitter demonstrating how to take advantage of a Apple's FaceTime bug.



Posted by @BmManski, the video was accompanied by the caption: "Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer"

According to AFP, A newly discovered FaceTime bug lets people hear and even see those they are reaching out to on iPhones using the video calling software, sparking privacy fears.

An Apple statement quoted in US media said the iPhone maker was aware of this issue and has "identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.



"Disable FaceTime for now until Apple fixes," Twitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey advised in a tweet.





