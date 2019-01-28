Pakistan Weather Forecast: Monday 28 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.



Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sukkur divisions, while at isolated places in Quetta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Lasbella, Khuzdar 05, Kalat 04, Panjgur 01, Quetta trace, Sindh: Jaccobabad, Dadu 03, Larkana 01, Karachi (Masroor 01, A/P Trace), Moenjodaro, Padidan, Sukkur Trace .

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -16°C, Kalam -15°C, Astore -13°C, Bagrote -12°C, Gupis -10°C, Hunza -09°C, Malamjabba -08°C, Drosh -06°C, Rawalakot, Dir -05°C, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Kalat -04°C, Quetta, Kakul -03°C, Zhob, Gilgit, Chitral, Murree -02°C, Chillas, Garidupatta -01°C.