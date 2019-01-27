Gambhir conferred with India's fourth-highest civilian award

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award on Saturday, 26 January.

Gambhir, a veteran of 58 Tests and 147 one-day internationals for India was part of India's squads for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC World Twenty20 2007 – both tournaments were won by India.

The 37-year-old recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game and has now been conferred with this award along with other India sportspersons inclduing Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team, and Bajrang Punia, the Indian wrestler.

Gambhir was once the No.1-ranked batsman on MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings for batsmen and was part of the Indian team that climbed to the top of the rankings. He accumulated 4154 Test runs at 41.95 with nine centuries and 5238 ODI runs at 39.68 with 11 tons.

The left-hander is fondly remembered for his match winning knocks in the finals of the two ICC tournaments – 97 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final and 75 against Pakistan in the World T20 2007.