Rishi Kapoor opens up about health and speculations

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been away from the limelight since quite a while now, with the Kapoor clan staying mum regarding his health as well until now.



The 102 Not Out actor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, finally gave his fans and followers an update on his health while also dissolving all speculations that had come afloat regarding his health on social media.

"My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue.", he stated.

The actor went on to add: “Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me."

The Chandni actor has been residing in New York since September last year, to seek treatment for an ailment that has not been disclosed.

“Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!,” he had tweeted earlier.