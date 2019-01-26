UK High Commissioner seeks details of terminally ill Pakistani man seeking visa for family

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew has sought details of a terminally ill Pakistani man who appealed to him to issue visas to his wife and children so he could meet them in UK.



A report published in this newspaper on Saturday stated Nasraullah Khan is fighting for his life at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

According to the report Nasarullah Khan has just a short time to live, due to end-stage heart failure and he’s suffering from acute organ failure.

"I have no hope left but in the dying moments my wish is to see my sons, aged 11 and 9. Its been two weeks that my family applied for visa but the British High Commission has not issued the visa, Thomas Drew can take a look at my case and help issue visa to my family. Major General Asif Ghafoor can help me a lot if he’s made aware of my case. I know he has helped many people in genuine need. Its for humanity” the patient was quoted as saying.

The man's ordeal was reported by Murtaza Ali Shah and Saima Haroon for The News and Geo. TV on Saturday.

Our correspondent in London Murtaza Ali Shah also posted a video of Khan to his Twitter account tagging British High Commissioner and Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Replying to Shah's tweet, Thomas Drew asked for details saying " I will see how we can help".



