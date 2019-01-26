Find out what's the first piece of jewellery SRK gifted Gauri Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is madly in love with wife Gauri Khan who he married in 1991 after an eventful six years of courtship.



Shah Rukh met Gauri for the first time in 1984 in Delhi before the start of his glorious Bollywood stint.

The two had fallen for each other in an instant. The iconic Khan, who later on became the undisputed King of Bollywood, had gifted an astonishingly expensive piece of jewellery to the love of his life.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a diamond boutique named Zoya, Gauri shared about the extravagant ornament presented to her by Shah Rukh Khan.

When asked what is the first piece of jewellery he gifted her, Gauri revealed: "A gold wedding band."

The famed interior designer was then asked if there is something that she would like to gift to her daughter Suhana.

She replied, "My mother’s polki set, the one that she had worn for her wedding. It is very special to my heart, so I would like Suhana to have it."