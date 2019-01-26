Cambridge shortlists Pakistan's Ahmed Saya for World's Most Dedicated Teacher award

Renowned Pakistani teacher Ahmed Saya has been shortlisted by Cambridge as one of the six nominations for the World's Most Dedicated Teacher Award 2019.



Saya, who teaches accounts at the Cordoba School for A Level, has been nominated alongside esteemed educationists from around the world. These include Sri Lanka's Anthony Chelliah, Australia's Candice Green, Malaysia's Sharon Kong Foong and India's Abhinandan Bhattacharya.

Saya has been nominated by the Cambridge University Press Education for his undying dedication in imparting knowledge to students.



The official website of Cambridge describes him as:

"The one who will always be ready to spare his weekends whenever a student needs his help, be it academically or anything personal. I have seen him when CAIEs approach, he spends sleepless nights, conducting extra classes, catering each and every student’s problem so that each one excels. I have never seen someone who checks your homework every day in a class of 100 students just to ensure that each and everyone is on track. He actually deserves this for working so hard to ensure that his students are good humans."

People can vote for Saya as the World's Most Dedicated Teacher using the following link:

https://dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/vote/