Pakistan Weather Forecast: Friday 25 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Dense foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.
Synoptic Situation:
A westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 04, Kalam 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 01, GB: Bunji 01. Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 3.0, Kalam 1.5, Bagrote 0.4.
Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Kalam -13°C, Ziarat, Skardu -12°C, Gupis, Astore, Bagrote -08°C, Malamjabba, Kalat -07°C, Quetta -06°C, Hunza, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Rawalakot, Dalbandin -03°C, Dir, Nokkundi, Chitral, Mirkhani, Drosh, Kakul, Zhob -02°C.
