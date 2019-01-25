close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 25, 2019
Pakistan Weather Forecast: Friday 25 January 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dense foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 04, Kalam 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 01, GB: Bunji 01. Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 3.0, Kalam 1.5, Bagrote 0.4.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Kalam -13°C, Ziarat, Skardu -12°C, Gupis, Astore, Bagrote -08°C, Malamjabba, Kalat -07°C, Quetta -06°C, Hunza, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Rawalakot, Dalbandin -03°C, Dir, Nokkundi, Chitral, Mirkhani, Drosh, Kakul, Zhob -02°C.

