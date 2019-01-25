PTI lawmaker Ramzan Ghanchi injured in firing

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ramzan Ghanchi was injured in a firing incident late on Thursday at Old Haji Camp area in Karachi.



As per the details, some unidentified armed assailants opened fire at MPA Ramzan Ghanchi, the incident took place near Timber Market of Karachi's Old City area.

Ghanchi, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, received bullet in his leg, and was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital.



Condemning the incident, the president of the PTI's Karachi chapter, Khurrum Sher Zaman, confirmed that Ghanchi was injured in firing outside his office in the Old City area.

"Ramzan Ghanchi says he was fired at and has been moved to the Civil Hospital in a wounded state," Zaman added. Party workers have started to swarm the hospital.

Talking to media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Muqaddas Haider said that the firing incident occurred on water dispute , adding that suspects, Suleman Sooro and his son Ali Soomro have been taken into custody.