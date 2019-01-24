close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
Pakistan

January 24, 2019

Which is the country's coldest place this winter season?

With temperatures are dropping to a record low across the country this winter season, the northern parts of Baluchistan are under the grip of extreme cold weather.

According to a report published in Jang, the country’s coldest place is Ziarat with mercury dropping to as low as -12 degree Celsius in the city.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department, after the recent spell of rain and snowfall  in the country, the weather in various parts of Baluchistan, including Quetta, is extremely cold and dry. The lowest temperature recorded in the provincial capital is -6 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, the valley of Kalat is also blanketed heavily with snow. While the temperature in Kalat  is -7, in Dalbandin, Nokandi and Zhob it is recorded -3 and -2 respectively.

Meanwhile,  the temperature across Baluchistan is expected to remain cold and dry for the next 24 hours, according to the forecast put forth by the Met Department. 

