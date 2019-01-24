close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 24, 2019

Super Highway police officers engage in aerial firing: WATCH

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 24, 2019

KARACHI:  The police party, including the Station House Officer (SHO),  engaged in aerial firing  during a wedding in the New Sabzi Mandi Market on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, in video,  plain-clothed officers of the Super Highway police station are allegedly firing into the air during an event held at  New Sabzi Mandi Market.

The actions of the Super Highway police station officers are in direct violation of the orders given by Dr Kaleem Imam, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Sindh, to curb and not engage in aerial firing.

