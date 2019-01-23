PM Imran Khan’s federal cabinet approves mini-budget: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet has approved mini-budget, Geo News reported citing the sources.



According to Geo TV report, the mini-budget will be presented in the National Assembly by Finance Minister Asad Umar here today.

A special meeting of Federal Cabinet was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The cabinet approved the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 during the meeting.

The bill is aimed at giving effect to taxation and other financial proposals of the government for the financial year beginning on the first day of July last year.



Earlier, PM Imran Khan chaired meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party and coalition parties.

The meeting also endorsed mini-budget recommendations and economic reforms package.

PM Imran Khan is attending the NA session here today.