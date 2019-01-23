Watch: Lahore turns white after hailstorm

LAHORE: Hailstorm struck the city Tuesday night, adding to the chill while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.



Met officials said a westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to weaken from Wednesday (today). They predicted that more scattered rain is expected in Malakand, Hazara Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi Divisions and Islamabad.

Foggy conditions are also expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. More snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand Division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba & Upper Dir), Hazara Division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Rawalpindi (Chaklala 54mm, Shamsabad 36mm),Islamabad (ZP 45mm, Golra 43, Saidpur 41, Bokra 34, IIAP 33), Murree 30, Sialkot (A/P 25, City 18), Mangla 24, Chakwal 19, Gujrat 14, Kamra 11, Mandi Bahauddin 10, Jhelum 09, Sargodha (City 09, A/P 07), Joharabad, Narowal 08, Gujranwala 07, Hafizabad 02, Lahore 01, Kalam 36, Malam Jabba 35, Balakot 25, Pattan 15, Dir (Lower 14, Upper 05), Kakul 14, Saidu Sharif 11, Mirkhani 08, Chitral 06, Risalpur, Drosh 05, Muzaffarabad 26, Rawalakot 21, Kotli 20, Garhi Dupatta 17, Karachi (Shahrah-e-Faisal 09, PAF Masroor 05, Palwan Ghoth, Nazimabad, A/P 04), Chhor 02, Tandojam 01, Bunji 09, Skardu 03, Hunza, Bagrote 02, Gilgit and Chillas 01. Snowfall was observed at Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Astore, Bagrote and Hunza.

Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalat where mercury dropped down to -09°C while at Bagrote it was -06°C, at Quetta and Gupis it was -05°C, at Skardu and Kalam it was -04°C, at Murree, Malam Jabba and Dalbandin it was -03°C, at Zhob, Hunza, Drosh, Rawalakot and Parachinar it was -02°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature came down to 14.3°C while minimum was 09.1°C.