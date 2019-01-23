What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 23, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Because old family issues are at hand, this is a good time to make long-range plans about inheritances, family planning and shared property. (You’re in a sensible frame of mind.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a good day for long-range planning about practically anything. Whatever you decide will be well-thought-out, and you will not overlook details.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your powers of concentration are excellent today, which is why this is the time to tackle financial matters. If shopping today, you will buy practical items that last for a long time.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’ll be disciplined in whatever you do today. This is a good day to look at your home situation or your work and decide how to make practical improvements.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you need to research or search for answers you will be diligent and thorough. You have excellent powers of concentration today, plus a strong sense of perseverance.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Seek advice from someone older or more experienced today, because someone like this can help you. At least listen. (You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can impress parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs with your diligence today. They see you as reliable, dependable and hardworking.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to make long-range travel plans. It is an especially good day to finish writing projects or anything to do with higher education, medicine and the law.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have the patience and forbearance today to tackle boring, red-tape matters related to taxes, debt, insurance, inheritances and shared property. You’ll get a lot done.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Partners and close friends are open to serious discussions about future plans or how to work with groups. You can make headway because people are in a serious frame of mind today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

At work today, don’t be afraid to tackle boring, routine tasks, because your attention to detail is excellent. You just want to get the job done. (Perfect!)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Parents, teachers and partners can sit down today to discuss practical details regarding the education and care of children. Everyone wants a doable solution that works.