Your daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Relatives and family members might be camped out on your sofa. Have patience. Many of you also are enjoying family reunions.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

The next month is rocky for transportation. Car problems, delays, flat tires and missed buses will be par for the course. Allow extra time for wiggle room.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Checks will be late in the mail, and financial matters could be delayed now and for the next few weeks. Just grin and bear it.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

It’s easy to forget things now – keys, books and papers – because Mercury is retrograde in your sign. This lasts for several weeks, so just accept it.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next month, your ability to dig up old answers from the past will be better than usual. It’s as if you’re able to go back in time and find what you need to know.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Old friends are back in your life again. This could be horrific, or it could be a wonderful chance to catch up on past histories and gossip.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Many of you will encounter old authority figures from your past now and in the next few weeks. This is a good time to finish old business that needs approval from others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might be delayed or canceled in the next several weeks as retrograde Mercury wreaks havoc with your plans. If you must travel, then go someplace you’ve been before.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s an excellent time to wrap up old business about inheritances, debt, shared property, insurance matters and taxes during the next month. You’ll find loose details that usually escape you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Ex-partners might be back in your life again. This is either an unwel-come experience or an opportunity for closure. Your choice.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your efficiency at work definitely will suffer in the next month because of lost paperwork, goofy mistakes or mixed-up communication. Just accept this and give yourself extra time to do everything.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Ex-lovers and old flames might be back in your life again. (This could be exciting — or not.) People in the arts can finish their projects with ease now.