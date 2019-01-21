What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Monday, January 21, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Don’t push your luck today when talking to parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs or the police. Authority figures will likely respond with, “Talk to the hand.” (Oh dear.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This continues to be a tricky day with others. Avoid controversial subjects. Expect delays and obstacles with travel and anything related to higher education, medicine and the law.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is not a good day to ask for money or help from others. Just batten down the hatches and go into survival mode. Things will improve later this week.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Although your focus is on partners and close friends, communications are poor today. Postpone important discussions for about 48 hours. (You’ll be glad you did.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Focus on being cooperative at work today because in fact, many people are obstinate and disagreeable. Don’t join the crowd. Take the high road. (Why do otherwise?)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Romance is a bit rocky today. In fact, sports events, relations with children and social occasions are all prone to disputes and tense discussions. Easy does it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with family members are a bit tense today. Knowing this, avoid touchy subjects. Do not wake the sleeping dragon.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Some days communications flow easily and some days they don’t. This is one of the days when they don’t. No biggie - just be aware of this.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor day to enter into disputes about finances, possessions and shopping choices. People are not in the mood to compromise or agree. (Just so you know.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s difficult talking to friends and partners today because things feel stiff and repressed. Conversations are like two ships passing in the night. Oh well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is not the day to air repressed grievances, especially at work. It won’t go over well. Later this week, you’ll have an opportunity to do so. After all, timing is everything.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Discussions with others, especially females, are repressed and stilted today. Don’t worry about this because it will be gone in a few days. Just cope as best you can and avoid controversial subjects.