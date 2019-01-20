What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 20, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Be careful dealing with parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs today, because today’s Full Moon heightens tension with authority figures. Tread carefully. (Zip thy lip.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today because of the Full Moon. Keep things light, for your own self-preservation.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to discuss how to share anything that is jointly held or how to divide an inheritance. People are at odds today and they feel territorial and possessive.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. That’s why relations with partners and close friends are so tense. Easy does it. Be patient.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid disputes with co-workers and clients today at work. Today’s Full Moon makes everyone feel emotional, pushy and inclined to tell others what to do.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents should be patient with their kids today, because today’s Full Moon can make them upset. Don’t get caught up in a power trip about who is in control.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the classic standoff between career and job versus home and family might take place. Avoid pushy arguments with family members. Go gently.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an accident-prone day for your sign because of the Full Moon energy. Watch out for the actions of others, especially if you are driving, walking or jogging.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel obsessed about something to do with finances and cash flow today. Perhaps you’re determined to buy something. Best to lighten up.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place, which creates tension between you and others. Don’t try to make others over or tell them what to do. Mums the word.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Issues behind the scenes or something that is in the back of your mind might trouble you today. Don’t worry; this is just Full Moon energy that we all have to deal with.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Avoid disputes with others today, especially in groups. This is a particularly emotional Full Moon day, which is why people are inflexible and entrenched in their point of view.