Qatari businessmen keen to invest in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan met the Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Bin Faisal Al-Thani accompanied by Hussain Alfardan, two of Middle East's leading businessmen.



QBA expressed interest of its businessmen in investing in Pakistan.

The investment areas include hospitality, large-scale manufacturing, transportation and food production.

This meeting was followed by a meeting with Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee of Delivery & Legacy who briefed the Prime Minister on FIFA 2022 preparations.

He also promised to focus on encouraging skilled manpower import from Pakistan.

QBA businessman Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasser Bin Khaled Al-Thani also called on the Prime Minister representing the NBK group.

The Prime Minister also welcomed a delegation of Qatar Chamber led by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al-Thani accompanied by Qatar's leading importers.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to increase imports from Pakistan and providing a bilateral framework of trade which will enhance Pakistani exports to Qatar.