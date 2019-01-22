Donald Trump resigns: Washington Post's fake editions being distributed in DC

A newspaper circulating under Washington Post’s supposed banner unleashed a brief unforeseen wave of elation amongst Americans on Wednesday morning announcing an end to US President Donald Trump’s tenure.

According to reports the edition going by the name of the acclaimed and revered publication was being distributed free of cost on the streets of the US capital, Washington DC with a column on the left side of the front page reading the headline: “Celebrations break out worldwide as trump era ends.”

The newspaper copy dated for May 1, 2019 was what led to the clever imitation being identified as a satire piece using WP’s name with the six-column headline reading: 'UNPRESIDENTED Trump hastily departs White House, ending crisis'.

The confusion was later steered away after Washington Post put forth a clarification stating that the fake edition was in no way related to their publication.

"There are fake print editions of The Washington Post being distributed around downtown DC, and we are aware of a website attempting to mimic The Post's. They are not Post products, and we are looking into this," read WP’s tweet.