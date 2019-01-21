Can't hang anyone, action to be taken on JIT's report, says CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he would take action after receiving the report from Joint Investigation Team about Saturday’s encounter in Sahiwal.



“I will receive the JIT’s report by 5pm tomorrow. And whatever I decide to do, will be seen to be implemented. You will see what we do” Buzdar told media persons in Lahore outside the Punjab Assembly.

"I was in Mianwali when I was informed about the Sahiwal incident. I constituted a JIT and gave it 24 hours to complete investigations," he said.

He said that he would decide about the next action in the light of the JIT’s report.

To a question, he said that there would be a visible change in naya Pakistan and previous government.

Buzdar further said, "I cannot hang anyone and action will be taken after the inquiry report is submitted."

Earlier, the chief minister headed a high-level law and order meeting which continued for three hours.

On Saturday, four people – including three members of a family – were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

The dead included a man, his wife and their teenage daughter, as well as the driver of the car who, according to the CTD, was involved in terrorist acts.