Legal clerk and two suspects gunned down inside Pakpattan court

PAKPATTAN: Three people were shot dead inside a lawyer’s chamber here on Monday.

According to police reports, a legal clerk along with two murder suspects were shot dead amidst a hearing of a murder case, in the presence of four people in the chambers of Advocate Shaukat Wattoo.

Police spokesperson Muhammad Asif revealed that the two suspects had appeared before the court upon the charges of rape, theft and murder that they had been facing.

It was further revealed that an investigation of the incident is presently underway with police gathering evidences.

On the other hand, lawyers are holding a demonstration against the incident demanding that the suspects be taken into custody on immediate basis.