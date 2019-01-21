PM Imran featured in Foreign Policy’s 'global thinkers of 2019' list

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been deemed as one of the global thinkers of 2019 by a list issued by famed international magazine Foreign Policy.



Premier Imran has been featured in the prestigious list alongside eminent world leaders, intellectuals and visionaries, that include Former US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Microsoft owner Bill Gates, Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, famed physicist Stephen Hawking and various others.

The feat was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s official Twitter in the following post:

PM Imran has been described by the reputed magazine as:

In 2018, Khan, a former cricket star, finally got the job he had long coveted; prime minister. His reward was an incredibly difficult to-do list, starting with Pakistan’s looming fiscal and debt crisis.