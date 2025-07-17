50 killed in Iraq shopping mall fire: governor

Smoke rises from a shopinh mall in Iraq on July 16, 2025. — X/AlghadeerTV

Around 50 people were killed and injured when a fire broke out at a shopping mall in the eastern Iraqi city of Kut, state media said Thursday.

“The number of victims has reached about 50 people, martyrs and injured, in the tragic fire at a major shopping center” which broke out late Wednesday, the Wasit province governor, Mohammed al-Miyahi, told the official INA news agency.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details