R. Kelly dropped by Sony's RCA after #Metoo allegations

Sat Jan 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2019
R. Kelly's daughter calls him a 'monster' after accusations of sexual misconduct

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 19, 2019

After managing to stay at the top despite the numerous allegations of misconduct and child pornography previously, it appears that pop star R. Kelly is finally having his downfall.

Following the release of the six-hour documentary series that recounted experiences of abuse at the hands of the singer, his record company is the latest to stand against him by parting ways with him, reported The New York Times.

While the company had earlier remained mum on the subject, the pressure on them by other artists had amplified massively after which the decision was taken.

Arisha Hatch from the group Color of Change also released a statement after the news saying: “After years of profiting from R. Kelly, despite their knowledge of his sexual abuse of black girls, Sony’s RCA is finally acting.”

The documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ caught the attention of people all around, bringing to light the testimonials by women who had encountered mental and physical abuse as under-aged girls by the singer.

