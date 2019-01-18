Ikram Sehgal elected new chairman K-Electric

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) Board of Directors Saturday elected Ikram Sehgal as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Ikram Sehgal succeeds Tayyab Tareen who resigned from the role today.

The Board expressed its fullest appreciation to Tareen for his constructive leadership and contribution to the company’s successful turnaround.

Outgoing Chairman, Tayyab Tareen, has served KE in many roles during his ten-year association with K-Electric including as CFO before being appointed CEO in 2014.

Tareen’s experience, mainly with multinationals, covering areas of business turnarounds, financial management, planning and business acquisitions was instrumental in driving transformation at K-Electric.

With more than 40 years of business experience, Ikram Sehgal is Chairman Pathfinder Group Pakistan, employing several thousand people in 50 towns and cities across Pakistan.

While serving in the Pakistan Army, Ikram Sehgal was the first Pakistani PW in history to escape from an Indian PW Camp. He holds a Commercial Pilot License and later started his own business in 1977.

He is author of several books (including “Escape from Oblivion” published by Oxford University Press in 2012).

The Board of Directors is confident that Ikram Sehgal, with his proven track record of accomplishments, will bring a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience to the position.