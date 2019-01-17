South Korea to increase job quota for Pakistan: envoy

South Korean ambassador to Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu called on Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, to discuss issues of mutual interests.



Both discussed the mechanism to increase the quota of Pakistani workers in South Korea.

The ambassador apprised Zulfikar Bukhari of the efforts made by the South Korean authorities to increase workers quota for Pakistan in Korea.

He assured SAPM that South Korea will increase the import of manpower from Pakistan starting this year.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that only 700 workers went to South Korea last year but the government is committed to increase the number this year.

No efforts were made by the previous governments to pursue South Korea to increase the workers quota for Pakistanis, he said. However, the current government is committed to make efforts aimed at opening of international markets for Pakistani manpower.

South Korea showed interest in investing in Pakistan Railways in order to enhance its capacity to serve better.

The team that visited Pakistan found potential in a number of sectors, Railways being one of them.

The Ambassador showed confidence in the tourism industry by saying that the tourism industry in Pakistan has huge potential as there are many cultural heritage sites that are of interest to the South Korean tourists.

The Ambassador said that the cultural heritage sites in Pakistan have religious attractions for South Korean tourists.

Zulfikar Bukhari assured the Ambassador that the Tourism Taskforce made by the Prime Minister is working to retain confidence of the tourists so that international tourism in Pakistan can increase.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that the law and order situation has improved in Pakistan and the road network is being improved to provide easy access to tourist attractions in Northern Areas of Pakistan.