Bilawal hits back at PM Imran over ECL tweet

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto fired back at Prime Minister Imran Khan on his tweet asking the lawmakers why are they scared of being placed on Exit Control List.



Replying to Imran Khan’s tweet within minutes, Bilawal said “obviously selected PM doesn’t understand the concept of human rights or freedom of movement”.

“Funny it’s only the opposition members on ECL, government members are busy travelling. Including PM who despite promising not to travel for 1st 6months has made more than 7 trips so far!,” he further added.

The prime minister has taken a jibe at the politicians placed on the ECL asking ‘why are they so keen to go abroad, there is so much work to be done by them in and for Pakistan’.

The PM was apparently responding to the criticism on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government over placing top leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party including Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur and several others on the no fly list.

The premier tweeted: “Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad? There is so much work to be done by politicians in & for Pak - the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad & lawmakers have iqamas or residencies abroad”.

The PTI came under fire on Wednesday in the National Assembly on the matter and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted ‘haste’ in placing 172 suspects on the ECL.

The Federal Cabinet twice deferred decision on removing the names Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah despite the instructions of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during case proceedings and said that the government would wait for the SC’s written order in this regard.