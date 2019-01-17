Google doodle pays homage to Abdul Hafeez Kardar on 94th birth anniversary

To honour Pakistan’s legendary cricket stalwart Abdul Hafeez Azad, search engine giant Google, has paid homage via dedicating a special doodle on account of the late cricketer’s 94th birthday today.



Hailed as the first captain of the Pakistani cricket team in history, Abdul Hafeez Kardar established himself as a formidable force to reckon for his immeasurable services to the sport.

Born on January 17, 1925, in Lahore, Kardar is widely recognised as a father figure of Pakistan’s cricket.

He played domestic cricket for a variety of teams, including: Oxford University, Northern India and Muslims. He was one of the few players of his generation who played for India in Tests against England, and following the independence of Pakistan, representing Pakistan.

Although India went on to win in the series, Kardar’s Pakistani team achieved their first Test victory in only the second Test held in Lucknow.

A left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox spin bowler, who scored 6,832 runs and took 344 wickets in first-class cricket, Kardar was a cricketer par excellence. He averaged 29.83 in batting, and 24.55 in bowling.

One of the many feats that he achieved during his glorious cricket stint, Kardar mainly popularised the sport for common Pakistani people and the youth.

In the later years of his life, Kardar ventured into politics, when he was elected to the provincial assembly of Punjab, and served as the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board in the 1970s.

Kardar passed away on April 21, 1996.