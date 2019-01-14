India teen gives birth in school hostel, newborn dies

NEW DELHI: Indian teenager, student of grade eight, gave birth to a baby girl in her school hostel in India’s Odisha state, Indian media reported.



The 14-year-old girl is student of class 8 in a state-run tribal residential school in Kandhamal district, NDTV reported.

The baby delivered by the teenager student died at a hospital where she was admitted on Monday.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the gynaecology ward and her condition is normal.

She said that she and the baby were thrown out of the hostel and had to seek shelter in a nearby forest.

The Odisha government has suspended the school's headmistress and three assistant superintendents of the institution in connection with the incident.

Police are also questioning six employees of the school.

Police have also arrested a senior student for allegedly raping the minor girl when she had gone to her village under Daringbadi police limits during vacation a few months back.