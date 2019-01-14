close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2019

Ranveer Singh reveals 3 things he can’t do after marriage with Deepika

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 14, 2019

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone are basking in the glory of their grand nuptials that has the entire B-town gushing over it still.

The ‘Padmaavat’ co-stars who do not let go off any opportunity to express love for each other revealed in an interview earlier that ‘marriage is the best thing that happened to them'. Ranveer also said that he will be tje 'husband of the millennium'. 

In a recent interview, the  'Simmba' actor  came forth unveiling some crazy things he has done for Deepika while they were in a relationship.

“Hmm, I have flown in just to see her be with her for few mins." When asked just for few minutes? Singh replied, "Yes, that's enough for me,” he said.

He further went on to speak about how his life  is post-marriage.

The 33-year-old actor opened up about the three things that he cannot do anymore, now that he is a married man.

“First, cannot stay out too late. Second, cannot leave the house without eating and cannot miss calls,” he said.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ that will hit cinemas on Februray 14.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’, a biopic based on real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film is set to go on floors soon. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment