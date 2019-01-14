Ranveer Singh reveals 3 things he can’t do after marriage with Deepika

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone are basking in the glory of their grand nuptials that has the entire B-town gushing over it still.



The ‘Padmaavat’ co-stars who do not let go off any opportunity to express love for each other revealed in an interview earlier that ‘marriage is the best thing that happened to them'. Ranveer also said that he will be tje 'husband of the millennium'.

In a recent interview, the 'Simmba' actor came forth unveiling some crazy things he has done for Deepika while they were in a relationship.

“Hmm, I have flown in just to see her be with her for few mins." When asked just for few minutes? Singh replied, "Yes, that's enough for me,” he said.

He further went on to speak about how his life is post-marriage.

The 33-year-old actor opened up about the three things that he cannot do anymore, now that he is a married man.

“First, cannot stay out too late. Second, cannot leave the house without eating and cannot miss calls,” he said.



On the work front, Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ that will hit cinemas on Februray 14.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’, a biopic based on real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film is set to go on floors soon.