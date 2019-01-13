What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 13, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel benevolent toward co-workers today. In fact, you will be willing to help anyone if you have a chance. However, you might overdo it on desserts. (Naughty, naughty.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to socialize and schmooze with others. Enjoy sports events, picnics, barbecues, little vacations and playful times with children. Romance will be upbeat. Oh yeah

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Entertain at home today. Invite the gang over. All family discussions will be mutually generous and beneficial, because the vibes are very feel-good today.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You feel optimistic and friendly to others. This is a great day for those of you who write, market and sell. However, it’s a poor day to sign contracts. Be careful.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful that you don’t go overboard with money matters today, even though you feel generous to everyone. (You are always generous.) Save your money for yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you luckier than usual. This is why things might go your way easily. (Fingers crossed.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Political, philosophical and religious topics will intrigue you today. Enjoy exploring ideas and pushing the sides of the envelope, because you want to learn something new. (When you quit learning, you start dying.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Group situations, especially with females, will be friendly and upbeat. Enjoy meetings with others. Someone might encourage you to expand your goals. (Why not?)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with people in authority will go well today because they view you as generous and cooperative. This is excellent, because you see them in a positive light as well.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel opportunities are thrilling now. Jump at anything that comes your way, because you’re keen to expand your horizons. Keep an eye open for opportunities in publishing and medicine as well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful you don’t give away the farm today if you have to make decisions about sharing something. Protect your own self-interests. (Ya think?)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a great day to discuss important things with partners and close friends, because people are willing to be cooperative. You feel friendly and open, and so do they.