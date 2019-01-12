Donald Trump expresses positive sentiments for PM Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan presented his credentials to the President, Donald Trump in a ceremony held at the White House.



According to a press released from Washington DC, Dr Asad Majeed Khan conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to President Trump who reciprocated with similar positive sentiments for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While responding to the President’s welcome remarks, the Ambassador stated that he would tirelessly work to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

President Trump said that he wants to explore opportunities for the two countries to work closely together and to renew their partnership.