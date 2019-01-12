PM Imran's pictures on laptop distribution banners: University orders inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The Government College University has constituted a three-member committee to investigate display o pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan on banners and flexes of PM’s laptop distribution scheme.

The banners went viral on social media, drawing outrage form netizens considering Imran Khan’s staunch opposition to the laptop scheme in the past.

The scheme had been initiated by the PML-N government.

“Consequent upon the concerns shown by the Office of Chief Minister of the Punjab regarding display of pictures of Prime Minister of Pakistan on the banners and flexes of “PM Laptop Distribution Scheme” by the Directorate of Student Affairs of this university, against the vision of the government, the Vice Chancellor, by taking a serious notice of the occurrence, has constituted a committee to inquiry into the matter and fix the responsibility,” a notification issued by the university read.

“The committee is requested to please furnish its report within three working days,” it said.

The committee consists of Prof Dr Farhat Abbas, Prof. Dr Tayyaba Sultan and Prof. Dr Naeem Iqbal.