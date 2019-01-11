close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 11, 2019

No visa facility for Israeli citizens: Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A government spokesperson has denied a misleading news item carried by a section of press regarding provision of visa facility to Israeli citizens on arrival at Pakistani airports.

The spokesperson has categorically stated that Pakistan does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and consequently the provision of visa does not arise.

The Spokesperson expressed the hope that the media should take the version of the government before publishing/telecasting such sensitive news.

