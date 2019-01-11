Elderly man killed by stepson over two-acre land in Sukkur

SUKKUR: An elderly man was killed on Thursday night at the hands of his stepson over greed for inheritance, reported Geo.tv.

According to the report the 70-year-old man identified as Datar Dino was shot dead during sleep by his stepson, Muhammad Nawaz in Sukkur’s Saleh Pat area.

Before confessing to the crime, Nawaz had placed the blame of the entire ordeal on his opponents by even filing a first information report (FIR) against his nemeses and providing the explanation to the police that attackers allied with his rivals had attacked his home.

The scheme to evade the crime eventually failed when during the interrogation he professed to the murder in greed of a two-acre land.

Moreover, it was revealed that the weapon from which the crime had been undertaken has also been recovered by the police and is presently under their possession; whereas Nawaz has been handed over to police in physical remand by the court till January 12.

The offender who was raised by Dino from his days of yore was married to his stepfather’s daughter as well.