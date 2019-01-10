close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

PPP leaders Arbab Alamgir, wife Asma Arbab indicted in corruption reference

Thu, Jan 10, 2019

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday indicted Pakistan People's Party leader Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Arbab in a corruption reference.

According to Geo News, a corruption reference of Rs30.321 million was filed against the couple.

Judge Muhammad Ishtiaq who conducted the hearing indicted the PPP leaders after completion of argument from both sides.

The judge has also summoned four witnesses on January 24.

Earlier, PPP workers tried to enter the court along with their leaders which led to heated exchange with police officers.

After the hearing, Arbab Alamgir told media that they had inherited the 200-year old properties from their ancestors

His wife called the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a joke, and said no reference has been filed against former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.

She also called for inclusion of Khattak's name on the Exit Control List (ECL). 

