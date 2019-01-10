Azam Swati's resignation accepted, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: The resignation of Azam Swati as Federal Minister for Science and Technology has been accepted, Geo News reported, a month after the PTI leader was caught up in a controversy over removal of Islamabad IG.

The TV channel reported that the Cabinet Division has also issued a notification regarding the acceptance of the resignation.

The resignation would be effective from December 6, the day when Swati submitted it.

According to Geo News, the notification stated that the President accepted the resignation on the advice of Prime Minister.



