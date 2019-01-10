close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 10, 2019

Azam Swati's resignation accepted, notification issued

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The resignation of Azam Swati as  Federal Minister for Science and Technology has been accepted, Geo News reported, a month after the PTI leader was caught up in a controversy over removal of Islamabad IG. 

 The TV channel reported that the Cabinet Division has also issued a notification regarding the acceptance of the resignation.

The resignation would be effective from  December 6, the day when Swati  submitted it.

According to  Geo News, the notification stated that the President accepted the resignation on the advice of Prime Minister.

 

Latest News

More From Pakistan