WATCH: Ranveer Singh teases Alia Bhatt about beau Ranbir Kapoor

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship has piqued the interest of many, newly-married Ranveer Singh being his goofy-self couldn’t help but pull his Gully Boy co-star’s leg about her budding romance.



During the grand trailer launch of their upcoming film ‘Gully Boy’ which has already stirred up a storm, the 25-year-old Highway starlet was asked to compare her two co-stars from the two last films, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

“There are a lot similarities. The only difference is that I am doing Gully Boy with one and Brahmastra with another,” she had replied.

However, not letting go of the opportunity to pull his co-star’s leg, Ranveer added: “Ek thoda zaada special hai, ek thoda kamm (One is a little more special than the other).”

After hearing this, Alia colors up and smacks Ranveer’s shoulder playfully leaving everyone chuckling over the endearing moment.

While ‘Gully Boy’ is all set to release on February 14, Alia will also be seen alongside her real-life beau Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.