Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 10-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Light rain at few places is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.

Synoptic Situation:

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on today (evening/night) and likely to grip different parts on Friday.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions, while at isolated places in D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions. Light rain at few places is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu, Kalam -10°C, Gupis -08°C, Astore -07°C, Hunza, Malamjabba -05°C, Dir, Kalat -04°C, Drosh, Murree, Rawalakot -03°C, Mirkhani, Gilgit, Abbotabad, Parachinar, Quetta -02°C.