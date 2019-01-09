Albie Morkel retires from all forms of cricket

All-rounder Albie Morkel, brother of former South Africa fast bowler Morne, has brought his 19-year playing career to an end.

The seam bowler and powerful batsman made his international bow in 2004, and went on to play more than 100 white-ball games for South Africa. Career highlights include an ODI high score of 97 against Zimbabwe, and appearing at three successive World T20s.

His all-round exploits made him a sought-after T20 player, and he was one of the most expensive buys in the inaugural IPL auction.

Morkel was always renowned more as a white-ball player, but registered excellent first-class stats, averaging 44 with the bat and 30 with the ball. He played one Test, against Australia in 2009, and made 58 in his only innings, giving him the rare distinction of never being dismissed for less than 50 in a Test match.

Morkel’s last international appearance came in 2015, and he has since been captain of South African domestic side Titans in limited-overs cricket.

"Time has run out for me on the cricket field,” Morkel said. “And I would like to announce my retirement from the game. The last 20 years of my life took me on an incredible journey, with so many awesome memories that I will cherish forever.

"I would like to thank Jacques Faul and everyone involved at the Titans for giving me the opportunity to live my dream. The squad is in a healthy state and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress that the younger players will make. I will forever be a big Titans fan.”

With his cricket career done, Morkel’s thoughts now turn to “new opportunities”, though he says he will retain an interest in cricket.

“Cricket has prepared me well for life after,” he said. “There are some new opportunities on the horizon, and I’m looking forward to grow into those. I will be enjoying the game from the other side of the rope.”